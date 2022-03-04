From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: Sóley, Slurry, Benni and Burlesque

Photo by Art Bicnick

Here’s your weekly fix of Grapevine goodies from Reykjavík’s events scene. In fact, since the pandemic restrictions have melted away, (even if the pandemic itself hasn’t), we’ve thrown in an extra tip this week!

So go ahead and knock yourselves out… actually no, don’t do that. They’re still quite busy down at the hospital.

Sóley presents Harmóník

Monday March 7th at 20:00

Harpa

More information here

<a href="https://soley.bandcamp.com/album/harm-n-k-i-ii">Harmóník I & II by Sóley</a>

Sóley Stefánsdóttir, recent recipient of a Grapevine Music Awards, turns her focus again to her ongoing Harmóník accordion project. This concert—with Hekla Magnúsdóttir on theramin, and Kristín Þóra Haraldsdóttir playing the viola—is part of the Dark Music Days festival, and will feature material from her 2020 release ‘Harmóník II &II’. Expect spiky sounds and delightful dissonance. JP

Slurry Pump-Spreader Until March 20th

Kling og Bang

More information here Helgi Hjaltalín’s latest solo show revolves around the media of sculpture, watercolour paintings and printmaking, often utilising images downloaded from internet searches. His work is connected historically to 20th-century pop art in that it challenges established values, creating parallels between what we consider “art” and popular or consumer culture. JP

Benni Hemm Hemm & The Melting Diamond Band

Thursday March 10th at 21:00 Mengi More information here



Former indie stalwart Benni deviated sharply last year into the experimental and the improvisational, as shown on his first album under the new flag of the Melting Diamond Band. The second—‘Benni Hemm Hemm & The Melting Diamond Band II’— gets a full live outing at this release party. Expect the unexpected. JP

The Tutti Frutties Thursday March 10th at 20:00 Gaukurinn More information here

Now that you naughty night-lifers can gather again to indulge in mutual close-proximity heavy breathing, you might as well find something worth panting over. Get yourself down to Gaukurinn! There you’ll find saucy frolicking and naughtiness a-plenty as The Tutti Frutties get you gasping all over the person next to you. Silver Foxy presents a line-up promising both veteran burlesquers and virginal newbies, including C. Rouge, Vice Versa, Twinkle Starr and Pixie Day. JP Easter is coming, and we now have Icelandic Easter eggs back in stock in our online shop!