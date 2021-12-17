From Iceland — Grapevine Picks: A Theremin Concert In Space, Our Dark Overlord Returns & Chinese Art

Photo by Pola Maria

Concert Featuring Theremin, Hulda and Piano

December 18th, 20:00

Hannesarholt

More information here

Seven days before Christmas, Reykjavík musician Hekla Magnúsdóttir will team up with multimedia artist Lilja María Ásmundsdóttir to perform a groundbreaking concert. You may know Hekla as one of Iceland’s foremost practitioners of the theremin, the otherworldly-sounding electronic instrument invented in the 1920s by a Russian physicist. And Lilja María can list among her creative achievements the design and construction of a unique stringed instrument—the hulda—that produces both sound and light, and which she will play at the concert. Hekla and Lilja María studied composition together at the Iceland Academy Of Arts, and they’re staging the concert at Hannesarholt to unveil their new joint creation, entitled ‘Lofthjúpur’. JP

Snowland Art

Until December 23rd

ÞULA

More information here

This exhibition is in collaboration with Snowland Art, a school in China located in the small monastery town of Labrang in Gansu. Ásdís Þula, the owner and director of the ÞULA gallery, visited the school on her travels through China in 2017 and was inspired by the work of the school’s founder, Kristel Ouwehand (Tenxin Dolma), and her students. The show features 50 unique works on paper by both students and teacher. JP

Antichristian Festival December 16th to 18th

Gaukurinn

More information here The annual Antichristian Festival returns to shake your beliefs to their very core! With a line-up of bands including Nyiþ, Sólstafir and Misþyrming it will be serving up a veritable orgy of metal with an occult bent. And on this, its 20th anniversary, festival organisers have promised to create something very special for this year’s shenanigans. A visit from His Satanic Majesty, perhaps? Rock up and see… RH

