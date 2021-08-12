From Iceland — Art! Art! Art! Our Art Picks For This Week!

Photo by Provided by Art Museums

Art is the food of the soul. Someone said that, right? Anyway, here’s some art exhibits you shouldn’t miss.

Intruder

Until August 28th – Blanda in Blönduós

Shoplifter. Need we say more? While you might be used to seeing the legendary artist’s kaleidoscopic works gracing the walls of the most established art galleries, this time, she’s taken it to the remote island of Hrútey in Blönduós in Northern Iceland. Set in the natural cacophony of the small island, the artificial nature of her large-scale hair-stallation is put in stark context. For those unacquainted with Shoplifter’s style, she uses vibrant artificial hair to create alien worlds that’ll make you feel you’re entering a new dimension—one where the walls crawl with dizzying cotton candy and sickly sweet skies. We’d like her to redecorate the Grapevine office and plan on crowdfunding our efforts at the nearest opportunity. Pls donate.

The Factory

Until September 13th – Djúpavík & Þingeyri

An abandoned Djúpavík herring factory, covered top to bottom in beautiful art. An old village house in Þingeyri, chock full of multimedia pieces. This can only mean one thing: The Factory exhibitions are alive and roaring, necessitating a trip to the Westfjords for any cultural connoisseur. This year’s lineup is as spectacular as ever, curated by Grapevine favourite Emilie Dalum. But seriously—this series is unreal and you’d be doing yourself a disservice by missing it.

Hulda Vilhjálmsdóttir

August 14th-September – Þula

If Þula is putting it up, you know it’s good. This exhibition features Hulda Vilhjálmsdóttir in an exploration of nature and abstract, old and new. She’s one of the most prolific artists in the country—with close to 50 solo exhibitions and 40 group exhibitions on her record. Damn.

Voyage

Until August 28th – Y Gallery

Your favourite gas-station-cum-gallery is here with a new exhibition, this one by Þór Sigurþórsson. Þór’s work explores the passage of time; something we’ve all become extremely acquainted with during the last year and a half.

Iðavöllur: Icelandic Art In The 21st Century

Until October 17th – Hafnarhús

The title ‘Iðavöllur’ refers to the location in the Völuspá where gods meet to reassemble the world following Ragnarök. Here, Hafnarhús makes their own meeting place, where a massive group of artists show their work reflecting on the new millennium. Unsure if Baldr will be in attendance.

