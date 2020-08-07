From Iceland — Culture Pick: Gilbert & George At Hafnarhús

Photo by Hafnarhús

Hafnarhús is hosting an extensive overview of Gilbert & George’s boundary-breaking artwork this summer. Perhaps two of the most influential contemporary artists of the last five decades, the duo are known for their pioneering performance pieces, bold photo-based graphics and anti-elitist “Art for All” ethos.

From modelling themselves as “living sculptures” in the 1970s to filming a lock-down video diary chronicling the events of recent months, Gilbert & George’s style is constantly evolving and pushing creative boundaries.

The pair are widely credited with helping to advance changes in attitudes towards the LGBTIQ+ community, making this exhibition the perfect way to safely celebrate Pride amid the new COVID-19 restrictions. The gallery is enforcing two-metre distancing and restricting the number of visitors in compliance with the current gathering ban. The Pride procession 2020 may have been cancelled, but at least we have Gilbert & George.

Entrance to the gallery costs 1840 ISK for adults and 1400 ISK for students. Tickets for children under 18 and visitors with disabilities are free.

Top tip: Visit Hafnarhús on a Thursday evening – the gallery stays open until 22:00 and entrance is absolutely free!

