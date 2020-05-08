From Iceland — The Living Art Museum And Kling & Bang Reopen Today With A Joint Exhibition!

Photo by Erling Klingenberg

Great news fellow art lovers! Today, the Marshall House is reopening two of Reykjavik’s finest galleries: The Living Art Museum and Kling & Bang. Doors will open at 12:00 today, or May 9th.

The galleries are currently hosting a joint exhibition of work by Reykjavik-born visual artist and co-founder of Kling & Bang, Erling Klingenberg. Reflecting Erling’s catchphrase – “It’s hard to be an artist in a rockstar’s body” – the exhibition explores the role of the “artist” with refreshing honesty and humour. Excitingly, the exhibition has been extended until June 28th.

Erling was actually previously covered in our Perfect Day column in 2018, which you can read here. He was also extensively covered in our 2017 Kling & Bang feature.

It’s worth noting that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the galleries will only be open Wednesday-Sunday, 12:00-18:00. Gallery staff will also be ensuring that the ban on gatherings of over 50 people is observed at all times and that visitors maintain two-metre distancing.

The galleries are located at Grandagarður 20, 101 Reykjavík.