From Iceland — The Living Art Museum And Kling & Bang Reopen Today With A Joint Exhibition!

The Living Art Museum And Kling & Bang Reopen Today With A Joint Exhibition!

The Living Art Museum And Kling & Bang Reopen Today With A Joint Exhibition!

Published May 8, 2020

Words by
Photo by
Erling Klingenberg

Great news fellow art lovers! Today, the Marshall House is reopening two of Reykjavik’s finest galleries: The Living Art Museum and Kling & Bang. Doors will open at 12:00 today, or May 9th.

The galleries are currently hosting a joint exhibition of work by Reykjavik-born visual artist and co-founder of Kling & Bang, Erling Klingenberg. Reflecting Erling’s catchphrase – “It’s hard to be an artist in a rockstar’s body” – the exhibition explores the role of the “artist” with refreshing honesty and humour. Excitingly, the exhibition has been extended until June 28th.

Photo by Timothée Lambrecq.

Erling was actually previously covered in our Perfect Day column in 2018, which you can read here. He was also extensively covered in our 2017 Kling & Bang feature.

It’s worth noting that due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the galleries will only be open Wednesday-Sunday, 12:00-18:00. Gallery staff will also be ensuring that the ban on gatherings of over 50 people is observed at all times and that visitors maintain two-metre distancing.

The galleries are located at Grandagarður 20, 101 Reykjavík.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Buy subscriptions, t-shirts and more from our shop right here!
Tags:

Next:

Latest

Culture
Art
Today’s Muse: Postprent Showcases Local Pandemic-Inspired Artwork

Today’s Muse: Postprent Showcases Local Pandemic-Inspired Artwork

by

Culture
Art
Knit Today Corona: Ýrúrarí’s Uconventional Take On Face Masks

Knit Today Corona: Ýrúrarí’s Uconventional Take On Face Masks

by

Culture
Art
The Bell Curve Of Emotions: ‘Transmutants And Emotional Curves’

The Bell Curve Of Emotions: ‘Transmutants And Emotional Curves’

by

Culture
Art
Culture Pick: Land Beyond The Sea Exhibition

Culture Pick: Land Beyond The Sea Exhibition

by

Culture
Art
Culture Pick: Water And Blood

Culture Pick: Water And Blood

by

Culture
Art
Come Into Exxistenz: Freyja Eilíf Opens A Museum Of Perceptive Art

Come Into Exxistenz: Freyja Eilíf Opens A Museum Of Perceptive Art

by

Show Me More!