From Iceland — Culture Pick: 'Mostly Drawings' By Kristján Guðmundsson

Published May 14, 2020

From today until June 20th, catch the minimalist magic of Kristján Guðmundsson’s new exhibition, ‘Mostly Drawings, at i8 Gallery.

“The drawings in this current exhibition may appear more conventional, elegant compositions of graphite on a support,” the exhibition text reads in part. The work has the deadpan-drama and scale of minimalist painting: geometric forms on brilliant white backgrounds. Yet the supports are not canvas but ubiquitous and unequivocally manmade polystyrene blocks. The same material that is used to package all manner of consumer goods that are sent through the mail.”

Free your mind and consider consumer culture at this stark and intriguing exhibition.

