From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Heavy Knife Presents, Geigengeist, and Unnur Ýrr Helgadóttir

Photo by Unnur Ýrr Helgadóttir

Heavy Knife presents: Daniel Ness, Countess Malaise, Smjörvi and Drexler

December 2nd at 21:00 – Húrra

Heavy Knife–a record label founded by Þórður Ingi Jónsson, better known as Lord Pusswhip–has been amassing some incredible talent, and this show at Húrra will showcase some of it for you. Daniel Ness, whose full name is Daníel Ronald Laxness, is the great-grandson of Nobel Prize-winning author Halldór Laxness and a DJ, beat maker and musician. Countess Malaise hardly needs an introduction, but has been captivating audiences for years. Smjörvi caught local attention in 2016 with their brand of electric pop, and Drexler will be closing out the evening with electro, breaks and techno. Lord Pusswhip himself is a genius when it comes to songwriting and production, so you know his taste is impeccable in terms of who’s been signed to Heavy Knife. Promises to be an epic Friday night for anyone attending. ASF

Geigengeist

December 2nd, 9th, 16th at 20:00 – Borgarleikhúsið – 4.900 ISK

Techno-violin music and contemporary dance? Sign us the heck up. Iceland Dance Company and techno duo Geigen have paired up for this unique performance where audiences are invited to explore the idea of ‘the club’ through the use of dance, music, design and art. Not sure exactly what that means? Us neither, but it definitely sounds fun. Expect stunning visuals, wild costumes and incredible party music. JG

Unnur Ýrr Helgadóttir

Until December 10th – Gallerí Fold

Unnur explores her new role as a mother in her new portraits. While acknowledging the immense beauty of motherhood, she also doesn’t shy away from expressing the hardships that come with it. From the ego that moves from foreground to background, to ecstasy, despair and unconditional love, Unnur explores both sides of the coin. KW