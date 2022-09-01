From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Josephine Foster, Walther von Goethe events, and a dance workshop for children

Photo by Goethe Morph* Iceland

Josephine Foster with special guest Gyða Valtýsdóttir

September 3rd at 21:00 – Mengi – 2,500 kr

She is a multi-talented North American song composer, multi-instrumentalist, poet, mesmeric performer… We’re not sure what words to use to perfectly capture Josephine’s talent, so you’ll just have to head over to Mengi and see for yourself. With Gyða Valtýsdóttir as her special guest, it’s bound to be a mesmerising evening. KW

Walther von Goethe Foundation – Events

September 5th until the 9th – Nordic House – Free

The Walther von Goethe Foundation and Nordic House present ‘Goethe Morph* Iceland: How we always wanted to have lived’. The collaboration aims to explore and envision new ways of togetherness since that one virus messed everything up. Motivated by their public research on ornithology, music, tourism in Iceland, success, life, meaning and more, they have put together a series of free events suitable for all. KW

CorresponDANCE – Workshop for Children

September 2nd & 3rd – Nordic House – Free

Want to get a break from your kids? We got you covered. Nordic House offers a free two day dance, movement, and video workshop for kids aged 12 years and older. This event sounds so cool it makes us want to be young again. Where was this event when we were tiny!? I guess we’ll just stick to drinking… KW