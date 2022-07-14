From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Nerd Nite, Musical Moments And Pikknikk!

Photo by Ernir Ómarsson

Nerd Nite: Icelandic Houses, Bitcoin Algorithm & No Fish Waste

July 14 at 20:00 – Loft Hostel

You had us at “nerd nite”, seriously. This sounds like possibly the quirkiest way to unite folks over beers, and we are all for it. Never in my life have I wanted to know so much about how Icelandic windows protect people from the horizontal rain. Plus, it’s at Loft, which is one of our favourite spots to drink outside in the city, so you know it’s going to be good. EL

PIKKNIKK – Andervel

July 17th at 15:00 – Nordic House – Free

We’re loving these sessions at Nordic House! It’s the perfect place to ground yourself after a good party weekend to prepare for the week ahead. This Sunday Iceland based Andervel will treat you to an intimate amalgamation of his Mexican roots, his classical background, and feelings drawn from Iceland’s emotional landscape. Finger’s crossed for good weather so we can enjoy this outdoors! KW

Musical Moments

July 17 at 16:00 – Gljúfrasteinn/Laxness Museum – 3,500 ISK

If you’re a fan of art in its varied forms, this performance will be a treat for you. Soprano Álfheiður Erla and bassist Valgeir Daði will perform works by Schubert, Benjamin Britten, and Icelandic folk music. Not to mention, the venue is historical, as it is the workplace of Nobel Prize for Literature winner Halldór Laxness. It’s everything we didn’t know we needed to see. EL