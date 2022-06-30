From Iceland — Grapevine Events: MIMRA, Your Flaws: The Musical, Gýða Valtýsdóttir, and art!

Grapevine Events: MIMRA, Your Flaws: The Musical, Gýða Valtýsdóttir, and art!

Published June 30, 2022

Words by
@rvkgrapevine

MIMRA
June 30th at 22:00 and July 1st at 20:00 – Hús Máls og menningar – 3,600 ISK

Join the members of the MIMRA band for this much anticipated Fringe Festival performance. MIMRA, the Icelandic recording artist, producer, and songwriter, has captivated audiences since she released her debut album “Sinking Island” in 2017. If your music taste isn’t limited to one genre, you’ll be delighted by MIMRA’s combination of art pop, electronic music, jazz, and folk. EL

Your Flaws: The Musical
July 1st at 18:00 – July 2nd at 22:00 – IÐNÓ – 3000 ISK

Nothing says TGIF like having a classically trained opera soprano and jazz piano savant make fun of your flaws in front of an audience. We all have them anyway, why not enjoy them? Seriously, grab a drink and bathe in some self-deprecating humor and healthy schadenfreude (the kind you can get away with cos you bought a ticket). Flaunt those flaws! KW

Gyða Valtýsdóttir – OX
June 7th at 21:00 – Gamla Bío – 4900 ISK

While you may know her as one of the founding members of the band Múm, Gýða Valtýsdóttir has been enjoying a wonderful career as an esteemed solo musician. Following the release of her fourth album “OX” last December, it is finally time for her to celebrate the release of this work of art live at Gamla Bío. If you’re up for some active listening and don’t mind being blown away before you go partying downtown, this is for you. KW

Ásgeir Skúlason
Until July 17th – Ásmundarsalur

Join the creative process this month while Ásgeir Skúlason transforms his father’s golf balls into artwork. Presented with over 5,000 golf balls his father collected near his house, Ásgeir will complete the daunting task of terming these unassuming balls into contemporary art. Follow along by visiting Ásgeir at Ásmundarsalur. AE

