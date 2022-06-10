From Iceland — Grapevine Events: Passenger, Art, & The Magic Of Eiderdown

Photo by Wikimedia Commons

Passenger

Sunday, June 12th, 20:00

Harpa, Eldborg

It’s not often a multiple award-winning, platinum selling singer-songwriter comes over! You probably know Passenger from his hit “Let Her Go”, which reached nr. 1 in the charts in 19 countries. In April he released his 14th album titled ‘Birds That Flew and Ships That Sailed’. A lovely way to close off the weekend, we can feel it’s going to be a great night. KW

A Simple Space

Saturday 11th and Sunday 12th June, various times

Borgarleikhúsið

Part of Reykjavík Arts Festival, A Simple Space is an acrobatic show for all the family. Seven performers will push themselves to the physical limits of human ability in an intimate and immersive experience. The show has been performed in 35 countries across the world and is accessible to those aged seven and above. Crucially, it’s a languageless performance, so anyone can come and enjoy the spectacle. JG

Title: Eiderdown & other strange things – free summer workshop

Date & Time: 13/06-16/06 10.00-13.00

Location: Nordic House

This year’s Nordic House summer course is inspired by the current exhibition : Experiment – Eider & Farmer. The exhibition deals with the coexistence of eider ducks and humans. The children will learn about eider ducks and methods of using creative thinking while mixing design, art and nature. Specialists from the Reykjavík Botanical Gardens have prepared a special organism search game in the bird sanctuary just outside the Nordic House. Children will learn about bird life, plants, and the wetland, as well as gardening and composting. AP