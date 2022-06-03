From Iceland — Event Picks: Gigs & The Colour Run

Photo by The Colour Run

A lot is going on in town over the next few days, from intimate concerts to a colour run you can bring your family or friends to. Check it out! Find more events on our website: http://events.grapevine.is

Guns ‘n Roses

June 3rd – 22:00 – Húrra

Rock fanatics unite! In celebration of the 35th anniversary of Guns N’ Roses’ album ‘Appetite for Destruction,’ X977 presents Jack Rocks: Guns N’ Roses – Rokkmessa. The band, consisting of Stefán Jakobsson as Axl Rose, Davíð Sigurgeirsson as Slash, Franz Gunnarsson as Izzy Stradlin, and Jón Svanur Sveinsson as Duff McKagen, will play the songs from ‘Appetite for Destruction’ and some of the band’s other hits. The event will take place at Húrra at 22:00 on June 3rd and tickets can be purchased for ISK 3,000 here. AE

More Than You Know – útgáfutónleikar | Steingrímur Teague & Silva Þórðardóttir

June 4th – 21:00 – Mengi

Stressed after a long week at the office? Go hang out at the release concert of the album ‘More Than You Know’ on Saturday at 21:00 at Mengi. The band consisting of Silva Þórðardóttir on vocals, Steingrímur Teague on wurlitzer, piano, and vocals, and Daníel Friðrik Böðvarsson on keyboard and guitar, patched together the lowkey album. Doors open at 20:30 and tickets can be purchased for ISK 3,000 here. AE

Mugison at Gljúfrasteinn / Laxness Museum

June 5th – 16:00 – ​​Gljúfrasteinn / Laxness Museum

Imagine going to a concert in the living room of a Nobel Prize winner? On Sunday, June 5th, this will become possible! Icelandic singer-songwriter Mugison will perform at ​​Gljúfrasteinn, the former home of Halldór Laxness, who won the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1955. Tickets can be purchased on entry. The concert begins the summer season of Sunday concerts at Gljúfrasteinn. IZ

The Colour Run

June 4th – 9:00 – Laugardalur

If you don’t think running is fun, join The Colour Run! This colourful and family friendly event is more like a party than a marathon. The 5 kilometre long track doesn’t only take you through the city of Reykjavík, but also through 5 colour stations where staff will happily throw colourful dust over you. At the finish line an epic colour party awaits. And the best thing is… you don’t even have to run! KW