Supernatural Iceland: UFOs

Published May 6, 2022

In this episode of the Futurecast, Start Up Iceland founder Bala Kamallakhram talks with Dagný Jónsdóttir at HS Orka and Fannar Jónsson of Blue Lagoon about the The Resource Park and how it is operating within the circular economy which is utilising waste as a resource.

Find out more about The Resource Park here.

Start Up Iceland is hosting it’s annual conference in Harpa Concert Hall on June 3rd.
The main theme of this year’s conference is the Circular Economy.
You can find out more about Start Up Iceland and the conference on June 3rd here.

