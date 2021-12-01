Supernatural Iceland: Monsters

Photo by Art Bicnick

Welcome to Supernatural Iceland! Join Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief of Reykjavík Grapevine, as he explores the world of folklore, other-worldly visits and strange happenings in Iceland. Meet ghosts, ghouls, goblins and even UFOs as we travel around the country seeking out the the strange and unusual.

In this episode we are talking about monsters! There are plenty of these in Icelandic folklore, from water horses to mermen to strange hybrid beings like the Skoffín and Skuggabaldur.

We recommend turning on captions for this video, as there are quite a few Icelandic words used.

This video was filmed at Skrímslasetur: The Icelandic Sea Monster Museum.

