Supernatural Iceland: Móhúsa-Skotta

Published November 2, 2021

Art Bicnick

Welcome to the first episode of Supernatural Iceland!

Join Valur Grettisson, editor-in-chief of Reykjavík Grapevine, as he explores the world of folklore, other-worldly visits and strange happenings in Iceland. Meet ghosts, ghouls, goblins and even UFOs as we travel around the country seeking out the the strange and unusual.

Today’s episode tells the story of the notorious Móhúsa-Skotta, the terrifying ghost of Móhús. It’s a cautionary tale that reminds Icelanders of our duty to look after each other and offer shelter in wild weather.

Want more supernatural Iceland in your life? Check out Grapevine’s bookshop for a selection of publications on ghost stories, folk tales, murder mysteries and more.

