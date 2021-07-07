From Iceland — Just Sayings: The Devil's Grandmother!

Photo by Adobe Stock

We know you love your grandmother and think she’s the world. And perhaps she is. But you haven’t met the devil’s grandmother yet.

The saying “þegar skrattinn hittir ömmu sína” or “when the devil met his grandmother” describes that relatable situation when a tough mother$#er meets their equal or even a more formidable character. In other words: shit’s gonna hit the fan.

It’s quite an old saying and to be honest, we have no idea where it originated or who the devil’s grandmother even is! (If only we had gotten the Milton cut of ‘Paradise Lost’, right?) But we must conclude that she was probably a badass or just pure evil. Either way, this is something that Icelanders often use when telling a crazy story about someone they know. And if someone uses it to describe you? Wow. Call us.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.

Also you can get regular news from Iceland—including the latest notifications on eruptions, as soon as they happen—by signing up to our newsletter.