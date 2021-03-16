From Iceland — Fancies: Anthony Hoang Duy Nguyen

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Anthony Hoang Duy Nguyen, a high school student who plans on studying fashion design.



today’s look

Favourite piece: These shoes. They’re iconic. I got them when I went to Denmark in 2019 and honestly, they’re pretty comfortable so they are my everyday shoe. They’re my babies.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: I honestly don’t shop in Reykjavjík much—I shop online. Everything I’m wearing right now was bought online. But if I would shop here, I’d probably go to vintage shops like Spúútnik and Fatamarkaðurinn.

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Goth. Clean. Chic. Ok, I honestly don’t know other than that. Maybe a little bit different? I try not to follow trends. Oh, and no fast fashion. Burn those places down.

Something I would never wear: Skinny jeans. They just look uncomfortable. Not gonna lie, I used to wear them a lot and I’m not going to get rid of those, but I don’t like the look where it just looks like you have spray painted your legs. Do you know that British look where you wear those super skinny jeans with cuts in them? I’m like guys, that looks horrible. Also, I would never wear fast fashion.

Lusting after: I’ve been really into western and Asian looks right now. I actually just ordered some western cowboy boots from New Rock and a Chinese shirt. I’ve never owned something Chinese, but I kind of want to show my culture now. I want to represent my heritage. I guess I’ve always been following trends but if we all did that, we’d all look the same, so I’ve stopped doing that because I want to do something different.



