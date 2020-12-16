From Iceland — Tips And Tricks #5: Cheap Shopping

In this edition, culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss where to shop in Iceland—and how to find the best buys whether it’s food, clothing or homeware. All links mentioned in this video are listed below. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments. If you want us to cover another topic, send your suggestions to grapevine@grapevine.is.

Links mentioned in this video:

Costco

Bónus

Krónan

NOVA specials

Hertex

Red Cross Iceland

Best Seller

Extraloppan

Kringlubazaar

Trendport

H&M

The Good Shepherd

IKEA

Rúmfatalagerinn

Flying Tiger

Gefins, allt gefins

Away From Home – For Sale In Iceland

Facebook search results for “til sölu” (Icelandic for “for sale”)

Facebook search results for “fatasala” (Icelandic for “clothing for sale”)

