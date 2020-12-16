From Iceland — Tips And Tricks #5: Cheap Shopping

In this edition, culture editor Hannah Jane Cohen and news editor Andie Sophia Fontaine discuss where to shop in Iceland—and how to find the best buys whether it’s food, clothing or homeware. All links mentioned in this video are listed below. If you have other tips and suggestions for this topic, leave them in the comments. If you want us to cover another topic, send your suggestions to grapevine@grapevine.is.
Links mentioned in this video:
Costco
Bónus
Krónan
NOVA specials
Hertex
Red Cross Iceland
Best Seller
Extraloppan
Kringlubazaar
Trendport
H&M
The Good Shepherd
IKEA
Rúmfatalagerinn
Flying Tiger
Gefins, allt gefins
Away From Home – For Sale In Iceland
Facebook search results for “til sölu” (Icelandic for “for sale”)
Facebook search results for “fatasala” (Icelandic for “clothing for sale”)
