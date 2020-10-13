From Iceland — Fancies: Laima Ūdre

Published October 13, 2020

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Laima Ūdre (30), a fashion designer.

today’s look

Laima Ūdre

Laima Ūdre. Photo by Art Bicnick.

Laima Ūdre is wearing:

  • Top is my design.
  • Trousers are my design.
  • Jacket from Spúútnik.
  • Reike Nen boots from Kvartýra №49.

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): “Whatever feels right in the moment.” That’s six! Is that OK? For me, everything depends. I love wearing black because I love observing people and I don’t always feel like I need to stand out. But if I feel I want to wear purple, I’ll wear purple. Sneakers, tracksuits or dresses—everything depends.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: That’s a good question. I love vintage stores because you can find some pearls and interesting things. Of course Hildur Yeoman as well and some concept stores. There, you can find some little treasures or something special. I don’t like fast fashion.

Laima Ūdre

Photo by Art Bicnick

Favourite piece: Right now, it’s these boots. They are new so I’m still excited about them. I have mainly all black clothes so I am pretty excited about colour right now. They are also super comfy and I think as time goes on, I give more and more value to comfort in shoes, so a super comfy boot is like gold to me.

Something I would never wear: There’s nothing. I saw I had to answer this question and I was like—no, there’s nothing I wouldn’t wear.

Photo by Art Bicnick

Lusting after: A grey tracksuit that matches my hair.

Know someone with incredible aesthetics like Laima Ūdre? E-mail us at grapevine@grapevine.is. Read more Fancies articles here.

