From Iceland — Fancies: Lovísa Tómasdóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Lovísa Tómasdóttir (28), a fashion designer and tailor. You can check out her work at lovisatomas.is.





today’s look

Lovísa Tómasdóttir is wearing:

Pants, turtleneck and jacket are all made by myself

Tank top from a market in Budapest

Nameless black shoes

Earrings from a market in Serbia

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): I always say that I don’t really have one style because I want to get into all styles, but if I had to pick 5 words it would be 70s, rock, glamour, weird, and eye-catching. I never want to be too clean or simple—I like bigger things with patterns and sequins and want to mix things together. Maybe I’ll pair something 70s with something that’s 80s or 90s. I always love when someone sees something and says, “Oh my god, that’s so you!” and it’s just the ugliest, weirdest thing. I love when people connect me with something weird.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Definitely Rokk og Rómantík for rock-themed accessories like chain belts and stuff. I sometimes shop second-hand, but I don’t buy a lot of clothes. Most of the stuff I wear day-to-day I made myself.

Favourite piece: I went to Greece with my friends once and bought a floor-length mint green shiny leather jacket with white fur. It’s so ugly that it’s beautiful. I love it.