From Iceland — Fancies: Countess Malaise

Photo by Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Countess Malaise (28), Reykjavík’s premier horror-rap-goth-bitch-goddess.





today’s look

Countess Malaise is wearing: Chain from Harajuku Chains

Gloves customised by me to feature the Countess Malaise logo

To be honest this is an ugly-ass dress, but it kinda looked cute with everything else in the outfit

Goth lil’ skirt, which in this case is paired with a belt to cinch in the waist

Custom handbag made by my wifey and stylist Sofie, the creator of Puer Parasitus

High-heeled boots from Queer POC-owned company SYRO that sells shoes for big foots like myself style q&a Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): My style is chaotic. It’s dirty scene kid x dominatrix x DIY glamour x hand-me-downs x literal garbage from the streets. Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Fatamarkaður Jörmundar—that lil’ crowded second-hand store in a basement somewhere in the middle of Laugavegur that this stylish old man runs on his own. It’s like a “gentlemen’s wear”-type store. There is a lot of quality stuff down there but navigating through the clothes is like re-enacting an episode of ‘Hoarders’. Favourite piece: My sweatsuit from SOTO. I would have worn it today but it’s too hot out.