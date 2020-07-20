Swimming, Steak, And Psyclon Nine: Bjarki Þór Guðmundsson’s Perfect Day

Photo by Art Bicnick

Bjarki Þór Guðmundsson is the owner of the Shave Cave in Skeifan, which just opened on July 15th. He is also a super goth, DJ and host of Reykjavík Goth Night, which returns to Gaukurinn on July 25th with the Plague Edition. Here, he regales us with his vision of a perfect day, which involves giving good haircuts and keeping the dance floor happy.

Morning

I’m a type-B person, so I would love to sleep in, even for just a little bit—let’s say 10:00-10:30, something like that. I would have some nice breakfast with my five-year-old daughter, Aríana, and my girlfriend, Hafey, when we wake up.

After breakfast, we would all watch a little bit of TV while cuddling on the couch. Then we would go have lunch at the Mosfellsbakarí. I would get the lovely veggie sub with mustard sauce and sparkling water.

Afternoon

I would take my daughter swimming at her favorite swimming pool, Kópavogslaug. After swimming, I would drop Aríana at her mom’s place as I head to work for a few hours at my brand new barber shop, Shave Cave, which my friend and coworker Edda and I run together on Grensásvegur 22. I would give a few of my friends good haircuts and beard trims.

My girlfriend and I would go to my favourite restaurant, Matarkjallarinn: The Food Cellar for dinner. I would get the pepper steak, medium rare of course, ending with my favourite dessert, their Lion Bar.

Night

After dinner, we would head to Gaukurinn, where I would be hosting my club night, Reykjavík Goth Night, with one of my all time favourite bands Psyclon Nine, the legendary Skinny Puppy, and of course, our very own Hatari playing, and then I would keep the dance floor happy with my DJ-ing until closing time.

Then the bands, the crew, some friends and I would go to some nice after party, until it’s time for the perfect day to end.

See Bjarki Þór Guðmundsson at the upcoming Reykjavík Goth Night and check out more Perfect Day articles here.

Note: Due to the effect the Coronavirus is having on tourism in Iceland, it’s become increasingly difficult for the Grapevine to survive. If you enjoy our content and want to help the Grapevine’s journalists do things like eat and pay rent, please consider joining our High Five Club.

You can also check out our shop, loaded with books, apparel and other cool merch, that you can buy and have delivered right to your door.