From Iceland — Fancies: Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir (25), a dancer.
today’s look
Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir is wearing:
- Sequin pants from Hildur Yeoman. Apparently there is only one pair—they were a sample. I saw them at the store and I was like “Yeah, sold!”
- Sweater from River Island
- Earrings from tRASHY Collective
- Boots from UNIF
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Diverse. Colourful. Outgoing. A bit extra. I like to be overdressed rather than underdressed. I often get asked, “Where are you going? Are you going to a party?” No, I just felt like being a bit extra today! I often dress from my emotions. I own very few items of black clothing.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Aftur and Yeoman. There are so many but these two really stick out for me.
Favourite piece: My favourite is a silk scarf dress from Aftur. I will never let that go. I saw it in the window of Aftur and I was like, “I have to have this. I have to.” I also graduated in that dress. It has a silk waistband and it’s beautiful.
Something I would never wear: There’s not much, but probably not a regular fleece sweater. I’m also trying not to buy fast fashion. I’d rather buy from Icelandic designers, even though it’s a bit more expensive.
Lusting after: I would really like to have a custom-made suit or a custom-made jumpsuit from MYRKA. Harpa is a genius!
