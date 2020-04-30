From Iceland — Fancies: Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir (25), a dancer.



today’s look

Sólbjört Sigurðardóttir is wearing:

Sequin pants from Hildur Yeoman. Apparently there is only one pair—they were a sample. I saw them at the store and I was like “Yeah, sold!”

Sweater from River Island

Earrings from tRASHY Collective

Boots from UNIF

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Diverse. Colourful. Outgoing. A bit extra. I like to be overdressed rather than underdressed. I often get asked, “Where are you going? Are you going to a party?” No, I just felt like being a bit extra today! I often dress from my emotions. I own very few items of black clothing.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Aftur and Yeoman. There are so many but these two really stick out for me.

Favourite piece: My favourite is a silk scarf dress from Aftur. I will never let that go. I saw it in the window of Aftur and I was like, “I have to have this. I have to.” I also graduated in that dress. It has a silk waistband and it’s beautiful.