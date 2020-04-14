From Iceland — Fancies: M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314, a long duration performance artist.



today’s look

M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314 is wearing:

Matriarchy for the next two thousand years—hail Women

Higher Consciousness Beaming through sculls of absent fathers

Gift wrapped Belfast love of my life Mint God Highlander Paul Mark

Hyper Surface Structured to Serve All Elephants and Niger rhythm

Crystallized and vaporized into Audio bursts in Beats bleeding into everything that feeds on the music of the matriarchal being

style q&a

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Björk. Kate. Sade. Tori. Janet.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Invasion of Scandinavian acrylic uniformity! Where the fuck is the cool wool store, Reykjavík! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! (12)

Favourite piece: My grandfather Carl Vagn Richardt Petersen’s, 1935-2006, Clann Mhic Leòid jacket, from the Isle of Skye. With its round Na Cananaich cigarette burns and my ultimate style icon, my grandmother Edel Petersen’s, 1939-2006, meticulous embroidered repairs.