From Iceland — Fancies: M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314, a long duration performance artist.
today’s look
M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314 is wearing:
- Matriarchy for the next two thousand years—hail Women
- Higher Consciousness Beaming through sculls of absent fathers
- Gift wrapped Belfast love of my life Mint God Highlander Paul Mark
- Hyper Surface Structured to Serve All Elephants and Niger rhythm
- Crystallized and vaporized into Audio bursts in Beats bleeding into everything that feeds on the music of the matriarchal being
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Björk. Kate. Sade. Tori. Janet.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Invasion of Scandinavian acrylic uniformity! Where the fuck is the cool wool store, Reykjavík! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! (12)
Favourite piece: My grandfather Carl Vagn Richardt Petersen’s, 1935-2006, Clann Mhic Leòid jacket, from the Isle of Skye. With its round Na Cananaich cigarette burns and my ultimate style icon, my grandmother Edel Petersen’s, 1939-2006, meticulous embroidered repairs.
Something I would never wear: A logo.
Lusting after: The “Jellyfish” Ensemble from the 2010 S/S collection ‘Plato’s Atlantis’ by Alexander McQueen, 1969-2010, and wings
