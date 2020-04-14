From Iceland — Fancies: M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314

Published April 14, 2020

Hannah Jane Cohen
Words by
Photo by
Art Bicnick

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314, a long duration performance artist.

M.R. MYMY IRIDESCENCE BARK MORPHO 1314

  • Matriarchy for the next two thousand years—hail Women
  • Higher Consciousness Beaming through sculls of absent fathers
  • Gift wrapped Belfast love of my life Mint God Highlander Paul Mark
  • Hyper Surface Structured to Serve All Elephants and Niger rhythm
  • Crystallized and vaporized into Audio bursts in Beats bleeding into everything that feeds on the music of the matriarchal being

Describe your style in 5 words (or more!): Björk. Kate. Sade. Tori. Janet.

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Invasion of Scandinavian acrylic uniformity! Where the fuck is the cool wool store, Reykjavík! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! NO! (12)

Favourite piece: My grandfather Carl Vagn Richardt Petersen’s, 1935-2006, Clann Mhic Leòid jacket, from the Isle of Skye. With its round Na Cananaich cigarette burns and my ultimate style icon, my grandmother Edel Petersen’s, 1939-2006, meticulous embroidered repairs. 

Photo by Art Bicnick

Something I would never wear: A logo.

Lusting after: The “Jellyfish” Ensemble from the 2010 S/S collection ‘Plato’s Atlantis’ by Alexander McQueen, 1969-2010, and wings

Show Me More!