From Iceland — STAYHOME WORLDTOUR 2020: Send Us Your Positive Stories!

Photo by Hörður Kristbjörnsson

Let’s not beat around the bush: This is a difficult time for all of us. Some are dealing with a debilitating virus or watching their friends and family members do so. Others are battling the mental effects and existential crisises that go along with watching their world abruptly and irrevocably change. We’re not just seeing history; we’re experiencing it. And that’s not easy.

We at the Grapevine are trying to be positive—not for COVID-19—about the situation and appreciate some of the benefits of these vast lifestyle changes.

Therefore, we’re inviting you to the STAYHOME WORLDTOUR 2020.

What is that, you ask? Well, we’re asking our readers to send us one good thing that has happened to them in the midst of all this chaos. For example:

“I spend more time with my kids.”

“Less pollution in the world.” We are then going to make a series of t-shirts for you all along with these quotes (no names) and the very cool design above. We’re not profiting on this, by the way. We’re just trying to do our part in cheering each other up during this very difficult and stressful time. Send us your positive stories—one sentence max!—on our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or email it to grapevine@grapevine.is. Stay inside, stay safe, and welcome to the STAYHOME WORLDTOUR 2020.

