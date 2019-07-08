Just Sayings: “Það er uppi á honum typpið” - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Just Sayings: “Það er uppi á honum typpið”

Just Sayings: “Það er uppi á honum typpið”

Published July 8, 2019

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

If you like sayings that sound sexual, but aren’t really, then the phrase “Það er uppi á honum typpið” is definitely for you. It literally translates to “It is up on his rod”—rod being a possible innuendo, if you catch my drift. My editor won’t allow other synonyms to be printed. The actual meaning of this saying is, “someone’s excited,” and it doesn’t exclude other genders even though the male pronoun ‘honum’ is more commonly used. People are still unsure why “typpið”—an innuendo—is used, though an Icelandic professor suggests it could be referencing when an animal or a bird raises their tail in excitement. We decline to comment, though we are up on our rod for the answer.

Support The Reykjavík Grapevine!
Book your day tours in Iceland right here!
Tags:

Next:
Previous:

Go travel with Grapevine tried and recommended tours by Grapevine. Fund Grapevine journalism by booking with us.

Latest

Culture
Culture
Upside-Down Rakes And White Sheep: A Sampling Of Icelandic Weather Superstitions

Upside-Down Rakes And White Sheep: A Sampling Of Icelandic Weather Superstitions

by

Culture
Culture
Fancies: Natka Klimowicz

Fancies: Natka Klimowicz

by

Culture
Culture
Nerds Of EVE Online Decimated By NPC Drifters

Nerds Of EVE Online Decimated By NPC Drifters

by

Culture
Culture
Reykjavík Events: GYDA, The Cure, BERG Contemporary & More!

Reykjavík Events: GYDA, The Cure, BERG Contemporary & More!

by

Culture
Culture
Making Of An Artist: MSEA’s Dance Parties And Canadian Spit

Making Of An Artist: MSEA’s Dance Parties And Canadian Spit

by

Culture
Culture
TV Goddess Lóa: Grimm Pickings

TV Goddess Lóa: Grimm Pickings

by

Show Me More!