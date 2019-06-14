Reykjavík Events: Kiasmos, Í Kring & Lucy In Blue!

Monday is a holiday and we’ve never been so excited. Prepare for some of the best weather Reykjavík has seen with these not-to-miss events.

Friday, June 14th

Í Kring Exhibition Series Launch

June 14th to July 9th – Kárastigur 1/ Brautarholt 2/ Freyjugata 41 – Free!

This showcase is organised by the celebrated Reykjavík Roasters coffee company and features an exhibition at each of their three shops. The first exhibition (‘brief session of affection’) features five artists, whose work reveals truths about humour, irony and imperfection. Visit Brautarholt 2 on June 14th (4:30 p.m.) and catch an afternoon walk between the three shops, where you can enjoy and discuss the art in an informal setting. And, of course, drink coffee.

Saturday, June 15th

Lucy In Blue

20:00 – Gaukurinn – 1,000 ISK

Travel back to the ‘70s with Lucy In Blue’s marvellous psychedelic prog-rock. If you like long hair, soft tunes and fringed clothes, this’ll probably be your scene. Surf-sludge doom rockers Godchilla and heavy headbangers Volcanova will support.

Sunday, June 16th

II: Kiasmos x Bonobo

21:00 – IÐNÓ – 3,500 ISK

Techno duo Kiasmos is returning to local haunt IÐNÓ for what is bound to be the H0LY $HIT electro-party of the year. This’ll be the second in their new concert series where they invite world renowned electric artists to co-host a party in Reykjavík. Last one was during NYE, and it was, to be frank, pretty legendary. This one’ll probably sell out, so buy your tickets online early.

