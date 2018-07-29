Culture
Music
Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

Iceland Airwaves First Music Festival To Close Gender Gap

Noemi Ehrat
Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published July 29, 2018

In a year when Beyoncé was the third woman ever to headline Coachella, there is more good news concerning gender equality in music: The New York Times reports that beloved music festival Iceland Airwaves has become the first to have a lineup featuring at least as many female as male performers.

Iceland Airwaves’ effort is part of a global initiative named Keychange, which 109 festivals have signed up to in order to further gender equality at music festivals with the goal of achieving an equal gender ration by 2020. According to Iceland Airwaves’ head of operations Will Larnach-Jones, it was easy to reach their goal: “We looked at people we really liked, and then in meetings said, ‘Do we have enough?’ Happily we always did.”

This year’s line-up includes international acts such as Faroese star Eivør, Swedish performer Fever Ray and Soccer Mommy (U.S.) as well as popular local musicians like Sóley, Young Karin and Hildur. Will continued to tell the New York Times that this achievement “shows that you don’t have to try hard—there are so many inspiring women around,” thereby crushing the myth that there are not enough top female acts to choose from.

The fact that Iceland Airwaves has always been open to new music and different genres has certainly helped to reach the goal, as other festivals who count on mainstream pop headliners might indeed have fewer female acts to choose from—but that’s a whole other problem. And it’s certainly no excuse for major festivals such as Glastonbury or Coachella to ignore the issue.

The 20th edition of Iceland Airwaves takes place November 7-10th. Get tickets here.

Latest

Culture
Music
Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

Christmas Ends And Monday Starts: The Post Performance Blues Band Give It All

by

We all know the feeling. The moment you read the final word of an amazing book. The second your plane

Culture
Music
Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

Music As Mirror: Futuregrapher On His Everyday Process, Collaboration And The Importance Of Releasing Music

by

Árni Grétar is an Icelandic musician best known under the pseudonym Futuregrapher. He co-founded the Möller Records label and has

Culture
Music
A Deal With The Universe: Kristín Anna Navigates The Personal And The Professional

A Deal With The Universe: Kristín Anna Navigates The Personal And The Professional

by

A distinctly enigmatic character with a unique, ultra-high pitched voice, Kristín Anna Valtýsdóttir has been a widely recognised figure in

Culture
Music
Grapevine Playlist: Bjarki, John Grant, Hjálmar, RVKDTR, Axel Flóvent & more

Grapevine Playlist: Bjarki, John Grant, Hjálmar, RVKDTR, Axel Flóvent & more

by

Like a pack of raging, ravenous polar bears charging into your living room, here are the latest tracks we’ve been

Culture
Music
Music News: Ambitious Tours, Reykjavík Jazz Festival, Bjarki Going Strong, Busy FALK & More

Music News: Ambitious Tours, Reykjavík Jazz Festival, Bjarki Going Strong, Busy FALK & More

by and

Three Icelandic acts are embarking on ambitious tours this year. First, mom-folk strummer Axel Flovent is heading out on a

Culture
Music
The Indoor Demon Strikes Again: Get Ready For Innipúkinn

The Indoor Demon Strikes Again: Get Ready For Innipúkinn

by

You all know Verslunarmannahelgi (“Shopkeeper’s Weekend”). You’re going to get shitfaced in the Westman Islands and camp in the god-forsaken

Show Me More!