Culture
Movies & Theatre
Ploey: You Never Fly Alone, aka Valur The Killer vs. The Migration Birds

Ploey: You Never Fly Alone, aka Valur The Killer vs. The Migration Birds

Words by
Photos by
Stills from the movie

Published February 5, 2018

Perhaps one of the reasons there haven’t been very many Icelandic cartoons (apart from the probative costs), is that there aren’t that many animals around here to anthropomorphize. True, Walt Disney did want to make a cartoon of Gunnar Gunnarsson’s classic novella Advent, which features a man, a dog and a sheep. But the two old Nazis got into a dispute over money and nothing became of it. Ploey: You Never Fly Alone, however, wisely focuses on the most varied animal species here, the birds, but most of the other ones get a look in too.

The Lóa, or plover, is perhaps the best loved of all bird species in Iceland as it is seen to herald the coming of spring. This is also where the film begins. However, danger looms in the person of the Icelandic gyrfalcon, or Valur, so martial a species that it is named after a battlefield. Grapevine is quite partial to Valurs and would take its side (we all gotta eat),however, the kids in the cinema did not.

“Just as Frozen recreated northern Norway, if somewhat mythologically, we here get to meet almost all the mammals native to Iceland.”

There is an entertaining scene where the kría, or artic tern, a very annoying fowl which protects not only its own young but by extension also those of other species by pecking anyone who comes to close, finally puts it skills to good use. The death toll is actually quite high in these opening scenes, reminding us that life in nature often is brutish and short. Suffice to say that our Ploey gets left behind and has to struggle to survive the Icelandic winter on his own.

The story is functional, but the films main strength comes from its setting. Just as Frozen recreated northern Norway, if somewhat mythologically, we here get to meet almost all the mammals native to Iceland. There is a sheep (obviously), a mink, a mouse and even a reindeer. One of the main characters is a ptarmigan, a traditional Christmas dish, but here the tables are turned somewhat as the bird in full winter camouflage collects shotgun shells to us against the poor, unarmed (well, apart from the razor-claws) Valur.

The film could do with a few more Easter eggs for the adults, but we do get a Casper David Friedrich painting and a kría poop assault on a bridge that is straight out of Apocalypse Now.

“The movie also manages to turn Iceland, with it’s stunning settings and particular,into a suitable place for animal cartoons”

Nevertheless, the film succeeds in its main tasks of entertaining the kids (the youngest ones really learnt to fear the Valur). It also manages to turn Iceland, with it’s stunning settings and particular, if limited fauna, into a suitable place for animal cartoons.

The film was a long time in the making and the results can largely be seen up there on the screen. It is the second full-length film, following Legends of Valhalla: Thor and the two shorts; The Lost Little Caterpillar and the Björk-starring Anna and the Moods. But where will they go from here? It will be interesting to see.

Latest

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Festival Season Arrives: Whiling Away Winter in the City Cinemas

Festival Season Arrives: Whiling Away Winter in the City Cinemas

by

Back in the dark ages before the advent of Bíó Paradís, one of the few opportunities Reykvikians had to see

Culture
Movies & Theatre
A Song of Innocence: The Swan Is Born

A Song of Innocence: The Swan Is Born

by

“The worst part about this is that it’s not even original,” says the young girl, now pregnant, and with seemingly

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Polish Film Days: Bíó Paradís Says Na Zdrowie!

Polish Film Days: Bíó Paradís Says Na Zdrowie!

by

Bíó Paradís is now showing mainstream Polish titles to cater for Iceland’s growing population of Polish immigrants. The initiative, conceived

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Sverrir Páll Guðnason To Replace Daniel Craig In ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel

Sverrir Páll Guðnason To Replace Daniel Craig In ‘Dragon Tattoo’ Sequel

by

Icelandic actor, Sverrir Páll Guðnason, who recently broke out in Hollywood alongside Shia LaBeouf in ‘Borg vs McEnroe,’ has been

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Game Of Thrones To Shoot In Iceland In February 2018

Game Of Thrones To Shoot In Iceland In February 2018

by

Game of Thrones will return to film in the Land of Fire and Ice for the final time in February;

Culture
Movies & Theatre
Beyond Strength: Baldvin Z Brings Reynir The Strongman To The Big Screen

Beyond Strength: Baldvin Z Brings Reynir The Strongman To The Big Screen

by

Baldvin Z’s new documentary ‘Beyond Strength’ reveals the man behind the myth of Reynir Leósson, an Icelander so strong that

Show Me More!