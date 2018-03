Salt

Geirsgata 3

Salt is a new eatery in the jolly blue harbourside restaurant village on the way to Grandi. They serve Icelandic staples of fish, meat, and vegetables, in very generous portions. The interior is sleek and contemporary, with low lighting and a muted grey colour scheme, but the interior is concrete, and so the hubbub travels—it’s maybe not the place for a romantic dinner, but for groups, or a tasty lunch, it could be your new go-to. JR