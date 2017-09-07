New In Town: Hlemmur Mathöll

Hlemmur station, at the top of Hverfisgata, has long been a dark, slightly unsavoury space where people hide from the winter elements and wait for the bus. Having undergone a thorough renovation over the last year, it recently reopened as a bright and bustling food court, offering everything from spicy Vietnamese street food to fine wines, coffee and snacks, and fresh produce. Hlemmur Mathöll is a welcome addition to Reykjavík’s ever growing restaurant culture… and if you should fancy a drink or three, you can always catch the bus home.

