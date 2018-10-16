Buy Shit: 66°NORTH Dyngja, CoDex 1962, Sea Cucumbers, Moss Bath Salts, Crochet Stuff

Whether you need original gift ideas, non-basic souvenir tips, or you just wanna treat yourself to something on payday, here are some distinctive bits and pieces you could pick up as you wend your way around the mean streets of 101.

Book: Sjón CoDex 1962

The latest book from legendary Icelandic author Sjón is his largest yet: a trilogy in one volume, no less. Clocking in at a whopping 562 pages, it was twenty years in the making, and it’s suitably epic in scope, spanning eras, continents and genres. If you’re looking for something a little lighter, you could get started with his earlier—and slimmer—works, such as ‘Moonstone’ or ‘The Blue Fox,’ but this one is absolutely worth getting stuck into. Pick up a hardback at Mál og Menning on Laugavegur or any Eymundsson store. JR

Canteen: Laken from Fjallakofinn

You’ve probably heard by now that you don’t have to buy the water in Iceland, but what if you just want to buy bottled water to have a bottle for refilling on your many adventures around the country? Then we’d recommend getting any of the Laken water canteens available at Fjallakofinn, an outdoor goods store located right on Laugavegur and at the Kringlan mall. Sturdy, stylish and relatively inexpensive, they also make a great non-typical souvenir from Iceland—and you’ll reduce plastic waste to boot! AF

Clothing: 66°NORTH Dyngja Jacket

Iceland’s top clothing brand, 66°NORTH, has been creating weatherproof outerwear since 1926. Over the years, they’ve gotten pretty good at it, from their ubiquitous beanie hats to the monstrous Jökla parka, to this new addition for 2018: the stylish, shiny Dyngja down jacket. It’s more intended for cold days in the city than trekking on glaciers, this one—you can try one on, and browse other options, at their stores dotted around downtown. JR

Skincare: Angan Seaweed Bath Salt

If you wish you could some Icelandic nature home with you, there a few ways to do it. You could buy one of those lava candle holders—I mean sure, they’re a bit cheesy, but they actually look really good. Or you could go the luxurious way with something from ANGAN—a beauty products company that makes decadent, aromatic toiletries using ingredients like moss extracts, sea salt and essential oils. You can browse the range in various boutiques and design shops downtown. JR

Homewares: Crocheted stuff

No Icelandic home is complete without some attracted crocheted stuff, like “grandma used to make.” But if you’re lacking an Icelandic grandma, and don’t know how to crochet, you can get that cosy mid-century cabin feel anyway by picking up a blanket, cushion case, doily, wall-hanging or decorative tablecloth from the Red Cross store on Laugavegur. Not only will it give your home a sense of old-time Nordic-ness, but you’ll be contributing to a good cause. JR

Snack: Dried Icelandic Sea Cucumber

You’ve probably heard that Icelanders like seafood, dried fish and seaweed. The next big hit is dried Icelandic sea cucumber. Known as a delicacy in East and Southeast Asia, you can’t miss out on making your own life more delicious by getting your hands on one of these dried sea creatures. They are supposed to have medicinal value, and health benefits such as promoting healing and boosting the immune system. Also, they contain 18 types of Amino acids, eight of which the human body can’t generate. You can buy them at the Sea Baron in the old harbour. CS

