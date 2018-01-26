New In Town: Fjällräven

Swedish outerwear brand Fjällräven, founded way back in 1960, has opened a Reykjavík branch.

Their classic rucksack is so durable that they’ve been known to become family heirlooms, passed down to kids by parents who, presumably, grew up and got briefcases and fancy handbags instead.

Also on sale are sturdy walking boots, hiking trousers, and various versions of the 1978 Kånken school bag design, which is still seen adorning the backs of hipsters, krútties and Nordic exchange students today.

Visit the store at Laugavegur 67.

