Culture
Shopping
New In Town: Fjällräven

New In Town: Fjällräven

Words by
@brainlove
Photos by
Art Bicnick

Published January 26, 2018

Swedish outerwear brand Fjällräven, founded way back in 1960, has opened a Reykjavík branch.

Their classic rucksack is so durable that they’ve been known to become family heirlooms, passed down to kids by parents who, presumably, grew up and got briefcases and fancy handbags instead.

Also on sale are sturdy walking boots, hiking trousers, and various versions of the 1978 Kånken school bag design, which is still seen adorning the backs of hipsters, krútties and Nordic exchange students today.

Visit the store at Laugavegur 67.

See more new places around town here.

Latest

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: POPit Attire, ANGAN Salts, Roasters Tote & More

Buy Shit: POPit Attire, ANGAN Salts, Roasters Tote & More

by and

If you’re looking for something more interesting than a stuffed puffin to take home with you, here are a few

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Christmas Edition

Buy Shit: Christmas Edition

by

Stuffed puffins are for noobs. Take home some Icelandic seasonal traditions with you this Christmas instead. Handknitted Lopapeysa There are

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Vegvísir Tattoo, Dagsson Comics, IceView Lit Journal & More

Buy Shit: Vegvísir Tattoo, Dagsson Comics, IceView Lit Journal & More

by and

Because souvenirs don’t have to suck. Vegvísir Tattoo Objects are temporary. Tattoos are forever. Thus, wouldn’t one be the perfect

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Scarves, Bedding, Books, Herbal Medicine

Buy Shit: Scarves, Bedding, Books, Herbal Medicine

by and

We’d skip the shitty novelty T-shirts, tbh. This stuff is better. 66° North Bylur Scarf Icelandic wool is a wonderful

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Skateboards, Lysi, Mr Tree, Iceland In Icons

Buy Shit: Skateboards, Lysi, Mr Tree, Iceland In Icons

by and

Seriously, get over the puffin obsession already, guys… Mold Skateboard Reykjavík is a skateboard-heavy city, so it’s a natural home

Culture
Shopping
Buy Shit: Lace, Liquorice, Ginger and Hanskies

Buy Shit: Lace, Liquorice, Ginger and Hanskies

by

Souvenirs that won’t make your entire suitcase smell like hardfiskur. Virki Lace Collar This 1800s-retro accessory is carefully constructed from

Show Me More!