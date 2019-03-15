Happening In Reykjavík This Weekend: Our Event Picks! - The Reykjavik Grapevine

This Sunday is St. Patricks Day, which means one thing: There will probably be a lot of drunk people in Reykjavík. Please get lit responsibility, but if you don’t want to, here are some not-to-miss events this weekend.

Friday, March 15th

Bohemian Rhapsody: Singalong Screening!

20:00, Bíó Paradís, 1,600 ISK

Is this real life? Is this just fantasy? No, it’s not. Get ready to break free and sing along to all your fav Queen songs while watching your fav Oscar winning movie. Win-win. Grab your bicycle. It will rock you. You are the champion. Radio Ga Ga. You know the songs.

Saturday, March 16th

Sólveig Matthildur in RVK with Discipline + Witching Hour DJ set

21:00, Gaukurinn, 1,000 ISK

You might know Sólveig Matthildur from the synthy goth band Kælan Mikla, or her solo debut “Unexplained Miseries & the Acceptance of Sorrow.” She serves up a dark, blood-red gem of hazy, gloomy electronic alt-pop, brought to life by her huge voice. Onstage, her visual, emotional, and aural impact is a jolt of electricity—Sólveig’s music feels like a clear channel for the communication of raw emotion. At this show, she will premiere her second album “CONSTANTLY IN LOVE.” We are ready.

Sunday, March 17th

Elín Elísabet Einarsdóttir – Pláss

Until March 26th, Gallery Port

Elín Elísabet—a regular contributor to the Grapevine—is here with a series of large, pink women. They take up space. They are feminine. They are resilient. They are delicate. They are strong. They are a response to the societal demand that women be petite and dainty, quiet and compliant. Elín was inspired by the huge rocks you see on beaches, which in their roundness appear soft, and made them pink to reference thighs and bellies. We’re here for it. Fuck outdated demands on femininity. The exhibit is open from 13:00 to 17:00 today, but if you can’t make it, Gallery Port is open Wednesday to Friday from 13:00 to 18:00 and weekends from 13:00 to 17:00.

For more events download our Appening app from Android or iPhone app stores.