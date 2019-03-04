Fancies: Bjarni Óskarsson - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Bjarni Óskarsson (26), who is a virtual reality game developer and the co-owner and CFO of Drag-Súgur .

Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Wow, I hardly ever shop in Reyjavík. I mostly shop when I am travelling. But if I have to get something here, I like Fatamarkaðurinn at Hlemmur, I like second hand stores. Also, Zara, of course.

Favourite piece: That’s a tough one. I’m going to have to go through my whole closet in my mind right now and we’ll be here forever. I think it’s this completely over-the-top black, red, and silver yakuza jacket with skulls and tigers on it from Diesel. I got it while touring the US with Gógó Starr, my fiancé.