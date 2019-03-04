Fancies: Bjarni Óskarsson - The Reykjavik Grapevine

Fancies is a Grapevine series where we highlight an individual with supreme style. Our latest subject is Bjarni Óskarsson (26), who is a virtual reality game developer and the co-owner and CFO of Drag-Súgur.
today’s look
Bjarni is wearing:
- Socks from Happy Socks
- Shirt from Zara
- Jeans from American Eagle
style q&a
Describe your style in 5 words: Fancy socks. Fun patterns. Comfortable.
Favourite stores in Reykjavík: Wow, I hardly ever shop in Reyjavík. I mostly shop when I am travelling. But if I have to get something here, I like Fatamarkaðurinn at Hlemmur, I like second hand stores. Also, Zara, of course.
Favourite piece: That’s a tough one. I’m going to have to go through my whole closet in my mind right now and we’ll be here forever. I think it’s this completely over-the-top black, red, and silver yakuza jacket with skulls and tigers on it from Diesel. I got it while touring the US with Gógó Starr, my fiancé.
Something I would never wear: I would never wear bland socks. Plain black or plain white—you are not going to see me in those. I think I have about 40 pairs, mostly from Happy Socks. I have pinstriped, checkered, colour-blocked, cow-pattern, Batman-themed, ones with cats on them, all kinds of weird things. I also have this Beatles pair. You know the bad blue guys from their animated Yellow Submarine movie? I have pink socks with those guys on it.
Lusting after: This yellow and black Diesel jacket I saw after I got the other Diesel jacket. It haunts me. Also the scorpion jacket that Ryan Gosling wears in the movie ‘Drive’.
