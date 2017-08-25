Culture
Reykjavík Of Yore: A Towering Artist

Reykjavík Of Yore: A Towering Artist

Words by
Photos by
Art Bicnick
Ljosmyndasafn Reyjavikur

Published August 25, 2017

Although we at Grapevine can be cynical about art, life and the purpose of everything—some people even think we are disrespectful or flat out rude about these things—there is one guy we deeply respect.

The sculptor Einar Jónsson has carved the Icelandic soul into rocks, metal and plaster, and his work is absolutely stunning in every respect. The self image of Icelanders is found in his dramatic statues, such as the one of Leifur Heppni, which stands in front of Hallgrímskirkja, or the ones portraying ancient folkloric material. Through his beautiful statues, Einar captures what looks like a complicated dialogue with the old gods.

Einar was born in 1874 and in his youth, it quickly became clear that he was not like the other sultry farmers, who could only remember a verse or two from the Icelandic Sagas—he was more poetic than that. At the time there was no tradition of sculpture in Iceland, which is no surprise for a nation that lived in turf houses until the middle of the 20th century.

The Icelandic government realised that the artist was on the next level, so they sponsored him to go Denmark and Italy to learn his craft. He came back 20 years later and struck a deal with the government. In exchange for a home and a workshop, he would donate all his work to the Icelandic nation. This is perhaps one of the most important cultural negotiations this country ever made. Einar’s workshop is now a museum in Skólvörðuholt, near Hallgrímskirkja. And to this day, in the summertime, people still go to the park, drink a beer or two, and play with they’re children, surrounded by the mind-bending, towering statues of a true genius.

Latest

Culture
Ghost Stories: Rusty The Really Unfriendly Ghost

Ghost Stories: Rusty The Really Unfriendly Ghost

by

This story begins back in November, 1784. A box of sixteen was fleeing a severe volcanic eruption in south Iceland,

Culture
The Epistemology Of Circulation: The Thoughtful Movements Of ‘Dear Human Being’

The Epistemology Of Circulation: The Thoughtful Movements Of ‘Dear Human Being’

by

“I had a daughter nearly three years ago,” Valgerður Rúnarsdóttir, choreographer of ‘Dear Human Being,’ a new contemporary dance show

Culture
The Infection Is Spreading: Mold Skateboard’s Bright Muddy World

The Infection Is Spreading: Mold Skateboard’s Bright Muddy World

by

Amidst the shots of Harpa or selfies with those wooden Viking statues on Instagram, you’ll find plenty of pictures of

Culture
Faces Of Reykjavík: Tamara

Faces Of Reykjavík: Tamara

by

Icelanders are sometimes said to be reserved. So we at Grapevine decided to do a few of our reserved countrymen

Culture
Time Capsule: Gamla Bíó

Time Capsule: Gamla Bíó

by

One of Reykjavík’s most exquisite buildings, Gamla bíó (the Old Cinema), is one of the those rare spots that makes

Culture
Buy Shit: Kælan Mikla, Socks, Hákarl, And Nature Condoms

Buy Shit: Kælan Mikla, Socks, Hákarl, And Nature Condoms

by

A stuffed puffin won’t impress your friends, will it? No. So ditch the tourist stores and pick up one of

Show Me More!