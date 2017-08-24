Where Was It Shot?: The Fate Of The Furious

Do you like cars? What about muscles? What about cars driven by muscles? Sounds sexy, right? Well, lucky for you—our adrenaline-junkie reader—there’s eight movies devoted entirely to this concept. And even luckier for you, one whole five minute segment of the eighth movie was shot in Iceland. We’re talking, of course, about the cinematic hallmark of the century, ‘The Fate of the Furious.’

The basic plot of the film revolves around some guys who drive cars. They drive cars and usually the cars crash but they never die and then they fly to another place and drive cars there. Then there’s usually a bad guy who drives a car and he dies at the end. Voila! Hit.

Anyway, in this iteration, the car bros drive over the Mývatn Lake in Northern Iceland. That’s right, over a lake—who wouldn’t pay 2.000 ISK to see that?? The answer is losers!!!

In this scene, a ton of cars speed over the ice until some evil submarine surfaces and the whole lake explodes like a pimple. Then hottie Vin Diesel yells, “Oh shit! We’re going to need a bigger truck!” Double hottie Tyrese Gibson looks out the window. “It’s right under us! Get out of the way!”

Obviously, they don’t, as that would make a boring movie, and instead, they drive full speed in front of the ice-exploding submarine. “Get us out of here!” Tyrese screams. “Why are you always yelling?!” Vin Diesel responds back. Comedy moment! Then more stuff explodes and Michelle Rodriguez yells, “That’s not good!” She’s probably talking about the movie.

If this isn’t compelling in itself, the ice explosion was actually the largest man-made explosion in Iceland ever—even more so than the financial crisis in 2008.

While the film itself is kind of shitty, the saving grace is how attractive the actors are. Everyone is super sexy and watching them speed over ice will fire up your loins just like global warming. Watch it alone in your room while sitting on a towel. You’ll need it.