Buy Shit: Kælan Mikla, Socks, Hákarl, And Nature Condoms

A stuffed puffin won’t impress your friends, will it? No. So ditch the tourist stores and pick up one of these Grapevine-approved purchases. Nothing makes you more happy than possessions, right?

Limited Edition Cassette: Kælan Mikla – ‘Mánadans’

Online only: https://kaelanmikla.bandcamp.com

If you’re a darkwave or synth-punk fan, Kælan Mikla is a band you need to know. The dynamic trio formed in 2013 and recorded their first album, ‘Mánadans,’ in 2014, before they had all the fancy trimmings of synthesizers and electronic instruments that they came to be known for later. This year for the first time, Kælan Mikla has issued the album as a limited edition cassette. Included in the release is unlimited streaming of ‘Mánadans’ on bandcamp, plus a digital download. There are only 200 copies of the cassette available, so grab one while you can. Oh, and it’s glittery—who doesn’t love glitter?

Icelandic Design Socks

Laugavegur 18 and online

Exclusive retailer of Icelandic design goods, Kraum, carries a wide collection of super adorable socks. From designs based on traditional Icelandic symbols to the Icelandic flag’s color scheme, you can choose from a broad selection of prints to keep your feet warm and stylish. It’s a great way to support local Icelandic artists and to own something unique and cute. So, if you want to step up your sock game, be sure to check these out.

Hákarl

Kolaportið Flea Market, Tryggvagötu 19

If you’re adventurous when it comes to Icelandic dishes, you won’t want to miss this one. Hákarl is fermented shark meat specially cured through a complex process. The shark meat, which comes from Greenland, is poisonous when fresh, but once it’s been fermented by being buried underground for up to six months, its toxins are drawn out and it’s safe and ready to be scoffed. To say you’ve gobbled down a decomposed shark corpse sounds pretty badass.

Nature Condoms

Most gift stores

Useful yet comical, Nature Condoms come in a variety of six types of packages, each designed to showcase Iceland’s most iconic scenery. With everything, from the beautiful array of colors of the Northern Lights to erupting geysers and volcanoes, Nature condoms have got you covered. It’s a pretty simple idea, but at the same time genius. They’ll be sure to add some bang to your bang.

