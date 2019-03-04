Best Of Reykjavik 2019: Best Pool - The Reykjavik Grapevine

So, you’ve shopped in the shops, drank the drinks, and eaten all the foods. And whilst those things are all super fun, culture and the outdoors are the missing pieces of the puzzle for a perfect time in Reykjavík. Whether you’re looking for a gleaming museum or a grimy artist-run gallery, a springtime hike or a trip to hunt the aurora, here’s where to do it.

Best Pool Vesturbæjarlaug Hofsvallagata 107

West-side bathing haven Vesturbæjarlaug has it all. There’s a diverse variety of hot tubs from the social to the secluded, a steam bath, a sauna, optional outdoor changing rooms for summer, a sunlamp with chairs for wintertime sunbathing, friendly staff, and—last but not least—it has an unbeatable retro charm. You’ll find tourists mingling with Icelandic VIPs as they relax and talk about their day in the best goddamn pool in Reykjavík. To top it off, Kaffi Vest is just across the street, so grab a coffee and snack in a cosy atmosphere afterwards. Runner-Up: Sundhöllin Laugavegur 59

The classic-yet-contemporary Sundhöllin is Reykjavík’s oldest swimming pool. It was thoroughly renovated in 2017, and while it kept its beautiful old-school men’s changing rooms, it emerged with refreshed female changing facilities, a new outdoor pool, a new reception area, and a big communal hot pot for chilling and chatting. Runner-Up: Laugardalslaug Sundlaugavegur 105

Although Laugardalslaug is the largest pool in Reykjavík, it’s often crowded by tourists. “It has become the tourist pool,” said the panel. “They all get sent there while the locals enjoy the other pools of Reykjavík.” It does, however, have a huge range of hot pots and facilities, also used by the post-workout crowd from the World Class gym. Previous Winners 2018: Sundhöllin

