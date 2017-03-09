Grapevine’s Best Of 2017: Best Secondhand Shop

Spúútnik

Laugavegur 28b and Kringlan

With our previous winner Kólaportið increasingly turning into a market for cheap imported goods rather than interesting secondhand jumble, vintage clothing paradise Spúútnik moves into first place. This well-curated clothing emporium is more like a second hand boutique than a charity shop, and has all the clothing sorted by colour, style and size for easy browsing. “It’s expensive,” said the panel, “but it’s all imported stuff you won’t find anywhere else. They’re particular with the selection—after sorting through maybe sixty shirts, they’ll be determine that just one is good enough to go onto the shop floor.”