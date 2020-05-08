From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík Shopping 2020: Best Jewellery Shop

Consumerism might be destroying the planet, but hey, you can’t walk around naked. While Iceland may not be a worldwide shopping destination due to high prices and its relative isolation, there’s still a plethora of unique products that are worth spending your hard-earned dough on. From handmade lopapeysur created by dotings Grandmas to obscure Björk b-b-b-sides, here’s your essential guide to shopping in Reykjavík.

Best Jewellery Store

Orrifinn
Skólavörðustígur 17b

jewellery shop reykjavik

Orrifinn is known for their sensual, raw, detailed and carefully crafted pieces that manage to be at once timeless and distinctly modern. Often inspired by mythology, the beloved store was a unanimous and instantaneous pick for this award. “To be frank, it’s difficult to beat them. Orrifinn has an aesthetic, a style. The interior and the jewellery work together. Not to mention, you can watch them working in front of you,” one panellist raved. “They truly honour the craft of jewelry-making.”

Runner-Up:

Hildur Hafstein
Klapparstígur 40

jewellery shop reykjavik

Hildur Hafstein is known for her slightly hippy, slightly witchy vibe—a lone jewellery shaman within the Icelandic scene. “She’s doing her own thing. She doesn’t follow trends. She’s got a niche all her own,” the panel proclaimed, praising her mix of delicate jewellery with unusual shapes. Stop by her tucked away Klapparstígur studio to experience the magic in person.

Runner-Up:

Aurum
Bankastræti 4

jewellery shop reykjavik

“I’m obsessed. I’d buy absolutely anything in that store,” one panellist exclaimed upon mention of the word Aurum. The store, which occupies one of the best spots on Laugavegur, serves up finely-crafted pieces firmly based in Icelandic nature. “It’s a wild and woodsy brand that still seems chic and modern. Again, I’m obsessed.”

Previous Winners

2018-9: Orrifinn

