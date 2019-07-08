Flavour Of The Month: The Freshest Arrivals In 101

Photos by Art Bicnick John Rogers

Reykjavík changes as rapidly as the weather, with fresh things popping up at all times. This summer has been no exception, with new bars, stores, restaurants and galleries shaking up the capital’s landscape with young blood and refreshing ideas. To keep you in-the-know, here are the newest spots in Reykjavík you shouldn’t miss.

Tacoson

Mæðragarðurinn

Tacos—and street food generally—are the flavour of the month in Reykjavík, and the spanking new Tacoson food truck combines the two. Started as a new business venture by three taco-obsessed friends, Tacoson is most often stationed at Mæðragarðurinn near Tjörnin. They serve four types of filling—chicken, chilli con carne, pork and vegetarian—in homemade corn and coriander shells. It’s good, hearty stuff that won’t break the bank. JR

SVART by Svart

Týsgata 1

After a long period of development, Marko Svart’s first Icelandic store finally opened in May. In addition to the jewellery pieces previously sold from a stall in Kolaportið, SVART by Svart also features a full S/S clothing range. The clothes are handmade in store from natural, eco-friendly fabrics. Inspired by his love of the ocean and concerns regarding plastic fashion, the collection symbolises a clear turning point in SVART’s ethos. The store has something for everyone, from high-end fashion to unique hand-drawn postcards. JG

Myrkraverk Gallery

Skólavörðustígur 3

Stocking everything from paintings to prints to recycled jewelry, Myrkraverk Gallery is a true hole-in-the-wall treasure for those looking to stock up on the edgier artists of Reykajvík. Currently showing YYNGRII, Sólveig Pálsdóttir, Hjálmar Vestergaard, Sunna Shabnam Halldórudóttir, and Sif Stefánsdóttir, the gallery/store is a jumbled feast for the eyes with artwork covering nearly every available piece of wall. You can also get a photo amidst neon green lamps downstairs in the Northern Lights Studio. HJC

Djúpið

Hafnarstræti 15

Grapevine favourite Hornið recently reopened their basement bar space, named Djúpið. Only a few weeks old, this new addition has already pulled together a diverse live music programme, including hosting the regular Reykjavík Trad Sessions on Wednesday evenings from 8pm. The cosy candle-lit space is perfect for catching up with a friend or checking out a new musical act in an intimate setting. Djúpið is open daily from 4pm. JG

Kasbah

Geirsgata 7b

With an I-want-to-live-here-vibe, Kasbah is a chic little Moroccan cafe-restaurant where the old Café Haiti used to be. A family-run business, their intention to deliver authentic Moroccan food is clearly defined on their small menu. It’s still early days, but their house-made warka pastry briouate, the hearty harira and assorted accompaniments are fast gaining patrons. Delicately spiced, aromatic and edging on the sweet and savoury, Kasbah’s menu has something for vegans, meat eaters, wine lovers and everyone in between. SB

Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar

Laugavegur 27

Aiming to fill the market for wine bars in Reykjavík, Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar features natural wines from small producers at affordable prices. While “Vínstúkan” is an old Icelandic term for wine bar, “Tíu Sopar” is a play-on-words for ten sips, riffing on the bar’s location in the spot that was once the Tíu Dropar café. The bar’s trio of owners jumped “like tigers” at the chance to take up residency in this charming basement haunt, and have refurbished it with green walls, vintage lamps, and crafted-for-them chairs, tables and bars from Skata Design. AR

Fjallkonan

Hafnarstræti 1-3

Named after the female personification of Iceland (yep, that’s a thing), Fjallkonan is located smack-bang in the middle of downtown, and caters to locals and tourists alike. For the Icelandic-cuisine-curious, there is a platter of whale, lamb and puffin, all presented beautifully. For those who are just looking for a great selection of fresh meat, fish and vegetarian options, Fjallkonan does these to perfection as well. The veggie burger and double-cooked fries come highly recommended. JG

Álafoss

Laugavegur 8

The Álafoss wool brand has been around since 1896, and is named after the protected waterfall that used to power the factory’s mill. While it’s worth a trip to Mosfellsbær to check out this historical spot, you can now also buy Álafoss products on Laugavegur. As you may have heard, some companies have been shipping wool out of Iceland to make their sweaters cheaply—but every Álafoss lopapeysa is knitted right here in Iceland, and marked with the maker’s name to prove it. JR

