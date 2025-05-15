From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Wine Bar

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Wine Bar

Vínstúkan 10 Sopar

Laugavegur 27

“For all intents and purposes, Vínstúkan is the perfect wine bar,” claimed one panellist, to the agreement of the rest. Bolstered by the expertise and experience of its sommeliers, Vínstúkan’s staff are better equipped to tell you what to drink than yourself. On top of the staff’s friendly attitude, they also stock great wines and serve delightful small plates. Aspiring oenologists, take note of Vínstúkan Tíu Sopar.

Runner-Up: Aperó Laugavegur 20b For a swankier vibe, but still with friendly and approachable service, and the best selection of French wines Aperó is where to go. Decked out with all the latest in winecooling and serving technology, Aperó brings quality and effort into their boisterous lounge. Make sure to bring an empty stomach to try out Aperó’s smashing menu of small plates. This is a continental experience in the world’s northernmost capital.

Runner-Up: Litli Barinn Ránargata 4a Located inside the Local 101 hostel, Litli Barinn is not your ordinary hotel lounge. In addition to offering a good selection of natural wines, they have a laundry list of interesting endeavours going on: Wild ale Wednesdays in collaboration with Grugg & Makk, self-fermenting vegetables and growing their own produce in the backyard greenhouse. “It’s obvious they put a lot of emphasis on their wine selection,” said one panellist.