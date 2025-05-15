From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Craft Bar

Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Craft Bar

Published May 15, 2025

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms. 

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Craft Bar

Skúli Craft Bar

Aðalstræti 9

“It’s fucking solid,” said one panel member, crisply encapsulating what Skúli Craft Bar is all about. One of the first harbingers of craft beer in the city, Skúli’s Aðalstræti location pays homage to its namesake. Much like the bar itself, Skúli Magnússon was a pioneer, ushering in the age of Enlightenment in Iceland. Go bask in the bar’s simple glory while trying out all the delicious, inebriating concoctions it offers. 

Runner-Up:

Lemmy

Austurstræti 20

Photo by Art Bicnick

“If you haven’t gone to Lemmy and tried out the keg system, you should,” tipped one panellist. Hidden in the bar’s courtyard is a keg system for all to see — and try. Opened in the summer of 2024, the bar presents close to 50 casks featuring breweries from all over the country. Patrons are simply given a glass to serve themselves, so go master your recipe for Icelandic jungle juice.

Runner-Up:

RVK Brewing — Tónabíó

Skipholt 33

With much anticipation, the Reykjavík Brewing Company opened their biggest taproom yet in June, 2024. Situated within the old Vinabær bingo hall, the brewery offers 22 taps, which are frequently rotated. It’s a legitimate barrel-to-belly experience. “It’s got a great atmosphere,” remarked one panel member If that’s not reason enough to check it out, Tónabíó also doubles as a live music venue with frequent, dynamic scheduling of local artists.

Previous Winners

2024: Session Craft Bar

2023: Session Craft Bar

2022: Session Craft Bar

