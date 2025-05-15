From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Bar To Start The Night

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine Timothée Lambrecq/The Reykjavík Grapevine

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Bar To Start The Night

Bingó

Skólavörðustígur 8

What constitutes a good bar to start the night? According to the panel, it’s the possibility of staying there all night and never getting an inkling of FOMO. “It’s a bar where you can forget both time and place,” a panellist described. With a view over Skólavörðustígur, guests can spend hours people-watching and sipping quality cocktails. “I’ve often started at Bingó and gotten turned up,” a panellist admitted.

Runner-Up: Kramber Skólavörðustígur 12 For a quiet beginning to an otherwise raucous night, consider Kramber. Closing at 23:00 every night, Kramber chooses to focus its energy on the afternoons. The panel praised its lounge as a good spot to start the night. Plus, Kramber boasts plenty of happy hours for you to squeeze in zesty cocktails or juicy wines, with deals on every day from 15:00-18:00.

Runner-Up: Veður Klapparstígur 33 Veður is an absolute treasure for early birds on account of their double bill happy hour. Starting with discounted beer to wet your whistle in the afternoon, Veður offers too-good-to-be-true cocktail pricing as time marches on. The bar’s Scandinavian chic interior has plenty of space for solo sippers or groups. Veður’s flagship are their craftfully curated cocktails, letting you start the night with style and exorbitant pizzazz.