From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Goddamn Bar

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Goddamn Bar

Röntgen

Hverfisgata 12

“Röntgen is a solid bar all around,” explained one panellist. Röntgen is unrivalled in terms of mood and entertainment value, being a prime spot for laid back weekday drinks or a full-on weekend party. Röntgen can be a victim of its own success, as the queue gets longer as the night drags on. The key is just to show up and stay there. Welcome back to the winner’s circle.

Runner-Up: Bingó Skólavörðustígur 8 Bingó is a force to be reckoned with in the Reykjavík bar scene. “Bingó is fucking sweet. You could have a nice chat or a straight up party,” said one panellist. “It feels like you’re in your grandma’s living room,” said another, referencing the space’s heavy use of vintage furniture. Brought to you by the same people behind Jungle Cocktail bar, Bingó is not short on innovation.

Runner-Up: The Irishman Pub Klapparstígur 27 Naming The Irishman Pub a contender for the BGB award is a leftfield decision, but the panel was adamant. “Irishman always gets me into a good mood,” exclaimed a panellist. Irishman’s spacious interior and private karaoke room stand out among the Emerald Isle-themed pubs in Reykjavík. Whether you want to split the G with your buds, or need an honest and down-to-earth pub to drown your sorrows, Irishman is watertight.