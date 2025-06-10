From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Bar To End The Night

Photo by Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Bar To End The Night

Kíkí Queer Bar

Laugavegur 22

Receiving a unanimous vote from the panel, Kíkí Queer Bar is hands-down the best place to end your night. Whether you’re a member of the queer community or not, Kíkí’s multi-level club makes room for anyone respectful of the space. According to the panel, it’s also the place you’d encounter the least amount of party-adjacent hassle. “It’s like a protected environment. The staff is always very nice,” the panel exclaimed. Closing late, Kíkí DJs’ spectacular curation of dance music will make you sweat out all the toxins imbibed earlier in the night, wishing for the party to never be over.

Runner-Up: Röntgen Hverfisgata 12 Almost landing top place by a slim margin of votes, Röntgen is renowned for its multifaceted vibe. Not one to back down for a raucous party, Röntgen’s tight quarters might have you think it’s not fit for a party. Oh boy, are you wrong. For the adamant partygoer, it’s probably best to never leave, unless you want to spend the rest of your night back in the queue on Hverfisgata. Show up early for the best spot in the building and watch a regular Röntgen night morph from polite conversation in the afternoon to sweaty stomping until early morning.