From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Sports Bar

Photo by Art Bicnick Joana Fontinha

To those searching for their next favourite watering hole, date spot, wine bar, or cocktail dispensary, look no further — it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife. Unlike those other bars you frequent, these ones are cool places filled with cool people. You want to be cool, don’t you?

Our panel of expert drinkers conducted a rigorous analysis of this town’s licenced institutions before assembling to give their opinions on the Best bars in Reykjavík. This group of extremely outgoing partygoers, booze drinkers and people in the know left no stone unturned, appraising layout, interior design, selection, customer satisfaction and even the bathrooms.

Suffice to say, they were very thorough. So, crack open a cold one and pour one out for 2024, ‘cause it’s the Best Of Drinking & Nightlife in 2025, baby!

Best Sports Bar

Sportbarinn Ölver

Álfheimar 74, 104 Reykjavík

Ölver has seen a massive surge in popularity in recent years following a change in direction. “I feel like it’s gotten a massive up in standard,” remarked a panellist. It’s got everything you need for an afternoon of watching sports: Plenty of space for spectating, pool tables, darts and a karaoke room. It’s not downtown, but the panel vouches that the trip is worthwhile. “Ölver is the gold standard.”

Runner-Up: American Bar Austurstræti 8-10 American Bar — or “Ambar” as some panellists called it — is a fixture of the Anglosphere strip of Austurstræti. Upon entering, you’ll immediately be gripped with a strong feeling of patriotism and a strange tendency to start pleading the fifth — although you don’t know what that means. Serving up all things U.S.A., American Bar is a prime spot for catching the day’s football games (that’s European speak for soccer).

Runner-Up: The English Pub Austurstræti 12 If you intended on going to the freedom-loving American Bar but found yourself surrounded by troubadours playing “Wonderwall” while sucking down limes to prevent scurvy, you’ve landed next door at The English Pub — a worthwhile stop on Reykjavík’s nightlife scene. The English Pub is nothing short of a Reykjavík institution. Showcasing all the most important games of the season, it’s not a spot to miss in your quest for sports.