From Iceland — Word Of The Issue: Endless Anglicisms

The Grapevine’s guide to sounding Icelandic, one word at a time

The Icelandic you learn in language courses is one thing, but once you hit the streets, join a dating app, or eavesdrop at a local pool, reality hits — Icelandic might be an old and unique language, but its colloquial use is far from pure. Like many languages in an era where English dominates the internet, it’s been under attack from anglicisms. Case in point: Iceland’s entry in the controversy-shrouded Eurovision was VÆB, which obviously means “vibe.”

So when attempting to sound Icelandic, you’ll have to pepper your sentences with anglicisms. Need to find a fact? Try to “gúggla” it. Just said something stupid and need to deflect? Say “djók”. Do you like the weather? Say it’s “næs”.

So if you find yourself on a “deit” (date), sharing a plate of “spæsí franskar” (spicy fries) with a “töff” (tough) guy, who simply doesn’t turn out to be as “kúl” (cool) as he likes to believe, politely say “bæ” (bye) and then proceed to “gósta” (ghost) him for the rest of eternity.

