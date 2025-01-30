From Iceland — Best Of Reykjavík 2025: Best Place To Take The Kids

Photo by Gitte Van der Meersch/The Reykjavík Grapevine Joana Fontinha/The Reykjavík Grapevine Art Bicnick/The Reykjavík Grapevine

There’s a lot to do and see in Reykjavík — how do you pick which pool to hit up from the dozens of options just in the capital area? Which mountain gets your hiking boots? And let’s be real — where do you catch those northern lights that’ll give you solid bragging rights back home? It wasn’t easy, but our panel of local experts has handpicked this must-do list of the Best Activities in Reykjavík for 2025. Take it from us — it’s all worth checking out.

Best Place To Take The Kids

Fjölskyldu- og húsdýragarðurinn (Reykjavík Park and Zoo)

Múlavegur 2

Reykjavík Zoo may not match the image of a typical international zoo. It’s more like a farm. But here’s the thing: kids love it. They enjoy petting lambs, chatting with horses, and marvelling at seals. There’s endless space for little adventurers to dash, climb and explore. Plus, Reykjavík Zoo is the only (legal) place in Iceland where you can see exotic animals like snakes. The zoo has animal feedings that kids can join and a family park with small, Iceland-sized amusement rides, including the children’s “driving school.” When your kid has finally worn themselves out, head to the nearby Botanical Garden for a peaceful stroll and to grab a coffee at Kaffi Flóra. Family day: sorted.

Runner-Up: The Nordic House Sæmundargata 11 The Nordic House has a cosy children’s library stocked with books in multiple languages, so your little one can dive into Pippi Longstocking or the Moomins in their original tongue. They also host frequent storytelling hours in Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, and Danish. And their workshop programme? So good that one of our panellists almost joined — until spotting the “suitable for children 0–9” note. Expect crafts, drawing, singing, and more. With the new addition of Plantan Bistro, you won’t need to worry about anyone going hungry after such a packed day.

Runner-Up: Borgarbókasafnið — Reykjavík City Library Multiple locations Looking for a free playdate that won’t bore you to tears? Reykjavík’s public libraries are your secret weapon. Our favourite? Grófin City Library, where you can soak in those killer views of the harbour and Mt. Esjan while the kids explore. For a change of scene, hit up Úlfarsárdalur City Library — it’s basically a one-stop entertainment hub, sharing a building with Dalslaug pool and a football club next door. Every library comes with the essentials: a kids’ corner packed with books and toys, plus the freedom to sprawl out wherever looks comfy. While your little one lives their best life with a book, you can actually read something that doesn’t involve talking animals.

Previous winners: 2024: Árbæjarsafn 2023: Fjölskylduland 2022: Húsdýragarðurinn